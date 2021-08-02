Concept: US-based risk management solutions provider Imperva has launched its Sonar platform in beta to aid enterprises tackle threats across applications, data and the edge with workflow automation and accelerated incident responses. The UI leverages ML to determine crucial risk areas and provides single-action resolution capabilities to smoothen the efforts of the enterprise IT team.

Nature of Disruption: Imperva Sonar reduces data leakage attacks in the data lifecycle and monitors sensitive data accessibility by facilitating visibility into IT environments for complicated and diverse multi-cloud application environments and alternative API ecosystems. Imperva Sonar’s three security vectors exist at applications, data and the edge. The company provides twofold focuses for the edge vector. Primarily, the platform leverages load-balancing and cache management for quicker website run and information access. Secondarily, it aids distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and domain name system (DNS) protection on its content delivery network. The data vector is focused on sorting and defending sensitive data by providing data risk analytics and a secure data environment across the cloud and database. By providing a unified web application and API (WAAP) protection solution that amalgamates API security, bot protection, client-side protection, firewall and runtime protection, the application vector shields advanced attacks.

Outlook: Imperva has already inaugurated the beta version of the Sonar platform to choose enterprise clients. Acknowledging the fact that automated attacks, complicated by the existence of sophisticated bots, have become the biggest emerging attack vector, the company focuses on implementing analytics and hosting a central security environment across all the databases and environments of an enterprise. It is also implementing Snowflake, other more advanced data stores and NoSQL along with semi-structured databases and has built its proprietary data lake for data structuring and live audits too.