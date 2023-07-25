Impulse Space plans to use the proceeds to be able to continue working on planned missions. Credit: SpaceX on Unsplash.

Impulse Space, a US-based space technology startup, has raised $45m in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Raytheon Technologies’ venture capital arm RTX Ventures.

Other investors such as Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Airbus Ventures and Space Capital also participated in the round.

Set up in 2021, Impulse Space is focused on developing transportation services for the inner solar system.

The business wants to gradually broaden the range of services it offers to cover all classes of payloads going to distant locations including Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars.

Impulse Space plans to use the proceeds to be able to continue working on planned missions including LEO Express-1, the upcoming voyage to Mars, and a GEO refuelling mission.

In particular, this investment will aid in the creation of Helios, Impulse’s biggest vehicle to date.

Direct trips to Geostationary Equatorial Orbit are made possible by the Helios kick stage, eliminating the need for a Geostationary Transfer Orbit, the company explained.

RTX Ventures president and managing director Daniel Ateya said: “RTX Ventures invests in companies that we believe provide breakthrough technologies that disrupt aerospace, defence and commercial aviation sectors.

“Our investment will help Impulse Space accelerate their growth and fuel innovation within the space economy.”

Impulse Space founder and CEO Tom Mueller said: “With the support from RTX Ventures, Impulse Space continues on the path toward its mission to provide agile, economic logistics services in any orbit. It speaks volumes that a leading investment firm is confident in the future of Impulse Space and its trailblazing technology.”