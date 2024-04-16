Balakrishna D.R. executive vice president, global services head, for AI at Infosys.

Infosys has a strong track record of innovation. How did this help you to create an AI-first business strategy?

Infosys – through our Center for Emerging Technologies – has been at the forefront of generative AI before it became mainstream with ChatGPT. In fact, as an early supporter, we were one of the initial donors to OpenAI during the nonprofit phase. Our commitment to generative AI extends back many years, particularly as part of our cloud migration program. Our Center for Emerging Technologies and the Infosys Innovation Network look at the startups and new technologies that are emerging, curating them to use internally for the organisation and also for our customers. This proactive approach has given us a head start in our generative AI journey.

How are your customers using generative AI?

We’re seeing recurring patterns among our clients using generative AI. One key application is customer advisory services, which is about taking organisational knowledge and making it available to front-end customer service or advisory professionals, whether it is event managers or sales personnel

With generative AI, you can train a model with your organisation data, so that everybody in the field can have the latest up-to-date information. In sales and marketing functions, tasks such as newsletter and content generation are also automated. For IT operations, generative AI is a game changer as it helps with self-service assistance and faster resolution. Another area where AI can play a crucial role is in business operations – from automated document processing and document summarisation to enterprise search for specific business functions.

Another use case is AI for legacy systems migration, modernising your current landscape. Then, of course, there is helpdesk and contact center use cases. Learning and enablement is another interesting area as you can generate a lot of learning content much more seamlessly, including creating videos from your content and avatars to deliver the content – making the learning approach much more intuitive and customised with generative AI.

Which industries are adopting AI the fastest?

We see applicability across all industries, and we’re talking to our customers across different sectors. But some are, perhaps, leveraging it a lot more, like healthcare, financial services, telecoms, and media.

What would your advice be to IT leaders approaching the integration of AI across their business?

We see IT leaders jumping straight to proof of concept to test the water. However, if you want to implement at scale and make a difference within an organisation, it requires more deliberate planning and strategy.

Some of the key lessons learned are, first and foremost, it is not just an IT-only initiative. You need to get stakeholders onboard across your business functions and have a strong executive sponsorship. This goes a long way in the success of taking it to scale across an organisation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The second piece of advice is to understand there are hundreds of use cases that are actually possible and it is important to prioritise these to figure out which is the best benefit to the business – a focus on the return on investment is key. Without this, you may end up creating use cases that don’t have adequate business impact.

It is also important to develop the architecture and implementation patterns from a technology perspective. Technologies move very quickly, therefore it is important to ensure that what you develop does not become outdated. We would recommend creating a platform to leverage the latest and best models and keep it slightly abstract from your use cases and the data.

Another key lesson or potential pitfall is making sure that we are looking at responsible AI right from the start – this must be free from bias, while taking care of security issues, data privacy issues, and also making sure that it is trustworthy. This aspect is extremely important, it needs to be responsible by design from the design stage.

Talent is also a crucial aspect – it is important to both centralise some of the key capabilities that you actually need and at the same time, democratise AI across the entire organisation. Finding talent gaps and making sure that the entire organisation is skilled to be able to leverage what you can do with AI is very important.

And finally, it is important to build a good partner ecosystem – from product vendors across cloud service providers and specialist AI startups to service integrators, for example.

Do you see AI implementation as amplifying human potential or replacing human roles within an enterprise setting?

As an organisation, we want to become an AI-first enterprise. What this means is that we look at how we can apply AI in everything that we do. One of the things that we are starting to look at is how we could create AI assistants for every role in Infosys. As software developers, we should be able to do the job better with the enhancement of AI. With AI, a recruiter should be able to perform the role better and so should a marketing person or a salesperson in their respective roles.

We looked at use cases and how we can amplify human potential, not replace it. AI technology is well suited to provide outputs that a person needs to review before incorporating into whatever they are actually doing. And that’s the way that we look at it, we call it amplifying human potential to create exponential impact.