Jadee Hanson is Vanta’s inaugural chief information security officer (CISO).

The professional life of a CISO in 2024 is becoming ever more complicated. Cyber threats take many forms, coming from both within an organisation, as well as externally. And with a shift towards remote working, the complexity of keeping an organisation’s data safe and compliant is a constant challenge. However, with Jadee Hanson’s two decades of experience as a security professional – spanning both startups and billion-dollar brands – her new role as inaugural CISO for security and compliance platform Vanta is one she is most definitely prepared for.

“It is a little bit different when you are the CISO for a security company,” explains Hanson. At Vanta, she is responsible for not only building and maturing an internal security framework, but also helping the rest of the organisation in its core business of compliance and security solutions for its 7,000 customers. Hanson’s cross-industry background means she “truly understands the security buyer”.

Vanta’s rapid growth from start-up to trust management platform of choice for clients including Atlassian, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora has seen the company double its client base throughout 2023 and reach $100m in annual recurring revenue for the financial year ending 31 January 2024. While it is an exciting time to join the company, such growth presents an ongoing challenge for Hanson, who plans on adding headcount, expanding existing roles, carrying out technology assessments and driving automation in everything the company does.

Indeed, AI is something that Hanson says is top of mind not just for Vanta, but for her peers within the wider CISO community. “How do we embrace it with the right guardrails in place, so that it doesn’t become a problem for our companies? This is something we talk about every day, all day within our communities,” says Hanson, who caveats these challenges with a palpable excitement about the efficiencies that Vanta is delivering back to its customers by integrating AI throughout its platform.

Vanta’s AI-first approach

In October 2023, the company introduced Vanta AI, which offers AI-driven vendor security reviews, generative questionnaire responses and intelligent control mapping, which Hanson says can significantly improve efficiencies within enterprise security teams.

However, keeping pace with rapid AI development poses a regulatory risk. To guard against the current AI regulation gap, Hanson says that businesses should follow the framework developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the US government agency that oversees the country’s innovation and industrial competitiveness.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Vanta launched its NIST AI Risk Management Framework in January 2024, a product that customers can use to centralise their AI risk management workflows. “That is what we have today; we are going to see more to come from the government related to AI,” says Hanson, adding that she recommends following the NIST framework as a starting point.

Also, in January this year, the company announced that Vanta AI also incorporated automation to analyse security documents within Vanta’s Vendor Risk Management product, import user access data from images and PDFs, and map existing test and policies to relevant controls.

Regulation a perennial worry for CISOs

Regulation is a perennial worry for Hanson and her CISO peers, and never more so than in today’s shifting global regulatory landscape. With customers that straddle international markets, Hanson must keep a close eye on developments in global regulation, particularly Europe’s Digital Markets Act – which is making its way through various stages of implementation as European tech regulation takes a global lead.

Some of the most robust privacy aspects of Vanta’s programme are a result of European regulatory changes. “We try to address our security programme holistically,” says Hanson, so that disparate geographies do not create inefficiencies. Taking developments both in Europe and the US into account and making sure that Vanta is structuring its security programme to cover everything is key. In doing so, changing privacy regulation has perhaps had the most impact on Vanta’s security programme, according to Hanson.

Broadly speaking, macro regulation has increasingly moved towards mandating transparency. Hanson cites the recent Change Healthcare security breach, which impacted 90% of US pharmacies, as a milestone case because it was the first breach that resulted in a formal Securities and Exchange Commission filing, she says, adding: “We are watching how governments are going to be influencing different companies. Security teams need to be a lot more transparent about their controls and status of their security programmes.”

Hanson’s approach to the big challenges around breaches and their reporting is collaborative-first. Security professionals need to have a certain element of industry-wide trust to combat what should be viewed as what it really is – a collective problem. “We hear about a breach every other day, and it kicks off this chain,” says Hanson, who is referring to an industry-wide informal communication network to discover who is using the vendor with the security vulnerability as an example.

“It is not a very efficient and effective way to prove the trust across organisations,” says Hanson, who believes a more transparent and proactive way of sharing information is needed. Hanson’s solution is to create what she describes as ‘trust centres’ where companies – or customers from a Vanta perspective – can report breaches, whether they are impacted, which vendors were involved and what documentation might be useful for other companies trying to mitigate the breach. This public ‘without prejudice’ transparency could be transformative.

Cybersecurity’s ‘women’ problem

A collaborative approach is often one of the benefits ascribed to attracting more women to the technology industry. Scrolling through 2023’s Forbes CIO Next List, it is not difficult to spot Hanson. Sadly, cybersecurity has a gender balance problem. One reason Hanson was drawn to Vanta was a sense of shared values, and Vanta is somewhat of an anomaly within the tech ecosystem for having both a women co-founder and a majority of women at executive level.

As a recognised thought leader within the CISO and chief information officer (CIO) community, Hanson is minded to ensure that she provides mentoring for ascending the profession, just as she has sought and found help on the way up throughout her career. In the dual role of CIO and CISO at security software company Code42, Hanson led enterprise security and technology strategy for five years and says that she owes much to the both the men and women who mentored her there. ”I have had a lot of women alongside me in my career journey, and I hope that I can do the same for others,” she says.

Women still make up only around 26% of the technology industry workforce, and that figure is said to be lower within cybersecurity. Attracting more women into tech is fairly simple, according to Hanson. “Making them feel welcome,” she says. In terms of practical ways to make a difference, Hanson says simply being visible to younger women helps, as do policies such as Hanson’s request that whenever a line manager interviews for a new role, they include at least one women on the applicant roster.

Positive comments about Hanson’s leadership style posted online demonstrate she is a new breed of leader that places collaboration and open-mindedness at the forefront of her approach. “She does not follow the old school hierarchy of force and coercion; she believes in the ability of working with her group instead of against them,” according to one former colleague, who also noted that Hanson’s team would be “willing to follow her in the heat of battle”. No higher praise for a leader on the front line of cyber protection against increasingly hostile forces.