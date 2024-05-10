A decline in company filings may be explained by a greater focus on other technologies like AI. Credit: metamorworks/shutterstock.

Digital twin-related patents exceeded 1,600 publications in 2023 alone, according to research and analysis company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s patent analytics database revealed that digital twin patents increased from under 200 in 2019 to more than 1,000 by 2022, signalling significant growing interest in the technology.

Credit: GlobalData

The most frequent publishers of patents were industrial automation companies such as Siemens, General Electric, Honeywell and Rockwell Automation.

Between 2016 and 2023, the US was the country with the highest number of digital twin patent publications, accumulating nearly 3,000 patents. During this period, the US accounted for 69% of global digital twin patents published.

The US’ patents were led by IBM, Rockwell International and NVIDIA.

The number of publications in the US constituted a significant lead over China, which came second with only 681 patents published during the same time period.

Alongside patent growth, digital twins similarly experienced a brief rise in company filing mentions.

GlobalData’s company filings database reported that between 2016 and 2022, mentions of digital twins in company filings increased from 64 to 2,900.

However, this growth has since slowed.

In 2023, GlobalData’s filings analytics reported that digital twin mentions were down 12% from 2022, having only detected 2,600 mentions.

Credit: GlobalData

In its 2024 thematic intelligence report into digital twins, GlobalData stated that this decrease could be explained by companies turning their attentions to other disruptive technologies like AI.

Out of company filing mentions, Matterport accounted for the highest number with more than 600 filing mentions of digital twins.

The majority of Matterport’s mentions of digital twins were centred around the metaverse, potential mergers and acquisitions and digitalisation.

Following Matterport, Bentley Systems and ANSYS were second and third with 624 and 240 mentions, respectively.

GlobalData forecasts the total digital twins market will exceed a value of $154bn by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 35.6% from 2019.