India’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.8% in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 56 deals worth $3.86bn were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 42 deals which accounted for 75% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 23.2% and 1.8% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $3.6bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $224.32m and $35.34m, respectively.

India technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 96.9% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.74bn, against the overall value of $3.86bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ $3.56bn asset transaction with Reliance Industrial Investments and

2) The $70m venture financing of CarDekho by Autohome, Hillhouse Capital Group, Ping An Global Voyager Fund and Sequoia Capital Operations

3) Lenarco and Ping An Global Voyager Fund’s $41m venture financing of GirnarSoft Education Services

4) The $35.34m private equity deal with VVDN Technologies by India Business Excellence Fund III

5) Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Minions Ventures for $26m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

