India’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during July 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 54 deals worth $913.7m were announced in July 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 54 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 45 deals which accounted for 83.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 13% and 3.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $488.29m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $369.52m and $55.88m, respectively.

India technology industry deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 80.5% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $735.46m, against the overall value of $913.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intel Capital’s $253.29m private equity deal with Jio Platforms

2) The $235m private equity deal with Nxtra Data by The Carlyle Group

3) Coatue Management’s $100m venture financing of Vedantu Innovations

4) The $97.16m venture financing of Jio Platforms by Qualcomm Ventures

5) Sorting Hat Technologies’ acquisition of PrepladderLtd. for $50m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

