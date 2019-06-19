India’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.5% in overall deal activity during May 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_5_2019_technology_India____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 49 deals worth $233.11m were announced in May 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 56 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 34 deals which accounted for 69.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 11 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 22.5% and 8.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $164.82m, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $40.85m and $27.44m, respectively.

India technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 70.4% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $164.15m, against the overall value of $233.11m recorded for the month. The top announced India technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Alibaba Group Holding’s $100m venture financing of VMate.

In second place was the $21.32m acquisition of Aircel by UV Asset Reconstruction and in third place was Sundara (Mauritius)’s $18m private equity deal with iValue InfoSolutions.

The $13.2m venture financing of Yellow Drive TechnologiesLtd. by Accel, Alteria Capital Advisors, Blume Ventures, Haresh Chawla, Raghunandan G, SAIF Partners India and Simile Ventures Partners and Info Edge (India)’s acquisition of IIMjobs.com for $11.64m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.