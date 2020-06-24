India’s technology industry saw a rise of 1.9% in overall deal activity during May 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 54 deals worth $4.84bn were announced in May 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 53 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 44 deals which accounted for 81.5% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with six deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 11.1% and 7.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $4.65bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $186.04m and $4.07m, respectively.

India technology industry deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.71bn, against the overall value of $4.84bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) KKR &Inc’s $1.51bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms

2) The $1.51bn private equity deal with Jio Platforms by Vista Equity Partners Management

3) General Atlantic’s $875.61m private equity deal with Jio Platforms

4) The $750m private equity deal with Jio Platforms by Silver Lake Management

5) B Capital Group, DST Global, Falcon Edge Capital, GGV Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, Kunal Bahl, Kunal Shah, Rocketship.vc, Rohit Bahl, RTP Global, Sequoia India, Tencent Holdings and Unilever Ventures’ venture financing of Khatabook for $60m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

