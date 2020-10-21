India’s technology industry saw a rise of 60% in overall deal activity during September 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 88 deals worth $5.36bn were announced in September 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 55 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 66 deals which accounted for 75% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 19 deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 21.6% and 3.4% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $3.94bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $958.68m and $455.82m, respectively.

India technology industry deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 87.6% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.69bn, against the overall value of $5.36bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GIC’s $3.4bn private equity deal with Reliance Industrial Investments

2) The $500m private equity deal with Think and Learn by General Atlantic, Owl Ventures, Silver Lake Partners and Tiger Global Management

3) Alkeon Capital, BlackRock, General Atlantic, Owl Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $300m venture financing of Think and Learn

4) The $266.19m acquisition of Bharti Airtel by Integrated Core Strategies (Asia)

5) ChrysCapital Management, Footpath Ventures, Tiger Global Management and TPG Tech Adjacencies’ venture financing of Dream Sports for $225m.

Methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

