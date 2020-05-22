Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020 worth $160.83m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 259.9% over the previous month and a drop of 39.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $266.29m.

India held a 1.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.35bn in April 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 46 deals during April 2020, marking an increase of 70.4% over the previous month and a rise of 21.05% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 49.3% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $79.21m, against the overall value of $160.83m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lightspeed India Partners and Lightspeed Management Company’s $20m venture financing of Bitonic Technology Labs

2) The $18.49m venture financing of SmartShift Logistics SolutionsLtd. by LGT Lightstone Aspada

3) Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Falcon Edge India, Lightspeed Ventures andLtd.’s $14.56m venture financing of BrokenTusk TechnologiesLtd.

4) The $13.16m venture financing of Itilite Technologies by Ashish Gupta, Greenoaks Capital Management, Matrix Partners and VY Capital

5) Legend Capital and Omidyar Network’s venture financing of Vedantu Innovations for $13m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

