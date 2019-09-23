Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $524.26m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_8_2019_technology_India_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 125.5% over the previous month and a rise of 37.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $380.65m.

India held a 7.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $6.66bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 40 deals during August 2019, marking an increase of 25% over the previous month and a rise of 11.1% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 93.9% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $492m, against the overall value of $524.26m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, DST Global, Footpath Ventures, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group and Lightspeed Venture Partners’ $300m venture financing of Udaan.com

2) The $100m venture financing of Mohalla Tech by India Quotient, Lightspeed Management Company, Morningside Venture Capital, Saif Capital, Shunwei Capital Partners, TrustBridge Partners and Twitter

3) Accel, Omidyar Network Services, TAL Education Group, Tiger Global Management and WestBridge Capital’s $42m venture financing of Vedantu Innovations

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $30m venture financing of Vedantu Innovations by Trifecta Capital and Westbridge Capital

5) Sequoia Capital India Advisors Ltd., Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of InterviewBit Academy for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.