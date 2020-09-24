Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020 worth $124.63m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 66.3% over the previous month and a drop of 57.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $293.89m.

India held a 1.3% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.27bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 47 deals during August 2020, marking an increase of 4.4% over the previous month and a rise of 14.6% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 59.5% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $74.21m, against the overall value of $124.63m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AIA Group, G Capital Limited (formerly knownInjazat Capital Limited), Matrix Partners, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital Operations, Sofina and Tencent Holdings’ $32m venture financing of Practo Technologies

2) The $13m venture financing of RoboticWares by Fundamentum and KB Global Platform Fund

3) KTB Network’s $11.4m venture financing of Trell Experiences

4) The $10m venture financing of FPL Technologies by Hummingbird Ventures, Matrix Partners India and Sequoia Capital India

5) Alpha Wave Incubation Fund, Bharat Innovation Fund and Parampara Capital’s venture financing of Entropik TechnologyLtd for $7.81m.

