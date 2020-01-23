Total technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019 worth $224.32m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.8% over the previous month and a drop of 42.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $390.82m.

India held a 2.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10bn in December 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 42 deals during December 2019, marking an increase of 27.3% over the previous month and a rise of 7.7% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 79.8% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $179m, against the overall value of $224.32m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Autohome, Hillhouse Capital Group, Ping An Global Voyager Fund and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $70m venture financing of CarDekho

2) The $41m venture financing of GirnarSoft Education Services by Lenarco and Ping An Global Voyager Fund

3) Tiger Global Management’s $26m venture financing of Minions Ventures

4) The $22m venture financing of Appnomic by Avataar Ventures

5) Accel Partners (India), Nexus Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of Hella Infra Market for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.