Total technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019 worth $210.08m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_2_2019_technology_India_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 35.03% over the previous month and a drop of 40.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $353.53m.

India held a 2.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.55bn in February 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 21 deals during February 2019, marking a decrease of 52.3% over the previous month and a drop of 47.5% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 96.6% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry venture financing deals stood at $202.96m, against the overall value of $210.08m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Star Virtue Investment’s $100m venture financing of Oravel Stays.

In second place was the $60m venture financing of Verse Innovation by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and in third place was SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus’ $35.57m venture financing of Rivigo Services.

The $4.21m venture financing of Fyle Technologies by Beenext Ventures, Pravega Ventures and Tiger Global Management and Blume Ventures, Lakshmi Narayanan, Monika Garware Modi, Prudent Advisors and Raintree Family Office’s venture financing of Dunzo Digital for $3.18m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.