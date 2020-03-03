Total technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020 worth $156.12m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_1_2020_technology_India_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 30.4% over the previous month and a drop of 48.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $303.52m.

India held a 1.9% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.45bn in January 2020.

Are you worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus having a negative impact on your business? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 41 deals during January 2020, marking a decrease of 2.4% over the previous month and a rise of 5.1% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 68.5% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $107m, against the overall value of $156.12m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Steadview Capital Management and Tiger Global Management’s $39m venture financing of LogiNext Solutions

2) The $30m venture financing of Smartpaddle Technology by Accel, B Capital Group, IDG Ventures India, International Finance and Schroder Adveq Management

3) AET Fund, Ankit Nagori, Omidyar Network India Advisors, Sequoia Capital India AdvisorsLtd. and Tencent Holdings’ $15m venture financing of Doubtnut

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $12m venture financing of Finzoom Investment Advisors by Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital Management and Tiger Global Management

5) Ashish Hemrajani, Deep Kalra, Kunal Bahl, Kunal Shah, Matrix Partners, Rajesh Magow, Rohit Bansal and Sequoia Capital India’s venture financing of Park + for $11m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.