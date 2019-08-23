Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019 worth $223.44m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 4.3% over the previous month and a drop of 43.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $397.52m.

India held a 3.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $6.63bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 33 deals during July 2019, marking an increase of 6.5% over the previous month and a drop of 13.2% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 67.5% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $150.9m, against the overall value of $223.44m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Falcon Edge Capital, Matrix Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $50m venture financing of Stanza Living

2) The $37.9m venture financing of Uniphore Software Systems by IDG Ventures India, Intuitive.VC, March Capital Partners, National Grid Partners, Patni Wealth Advisors, Sistema Asia Fund and The CXO Fund

3) Accel Partners (India), IDG Ventures India and Sequoia Capital’s $30m venture financing of WickedRide Adventure Services

4) The $18m venture financing of Vymo SolutionsLtd by Emergence Capital Partners and Sequoia Capital India

5) Accel, B Capital Group, IDG Ventures India and International Finance’s venture financing of Smartpaddle TechnologyLtd. for $15m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

