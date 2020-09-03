Total technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020 worth $369.52m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 62.4% over the previous month and a rise of 30.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $284.01m.

India held a 4.2% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.84bn in July 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 45 deals during July 2020, marking an increase of 32.4% over the previous month and a rise of 12.5% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in July 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 77.5% of the overall value during July 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $286.35m, against the overall value of $369.52m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management’s $100m venture financing of Vedantu Innovations

2) The $97.16m venture financing of Jio Platforms by Qualcomm Ventures

3) Foundation Holdings, Helion Ventures Pvt. and SAIF Partners India’s $45.43m venture financing of Haygot Education

4) The $23m venture financing of Think and Learn by Bond Capital Management

5) Accel Partners (India), China Lightspeed Partners, Greenoaks Capital Management, Kae Capital ManagementLtd., Kalysta Capital Fund, Sequoia Capital India, Subhsiah Vellayan and Venkatachalam A’s venture financing of ZetwerkLtd. for $20.75m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

