Total technology industry venture financing deals in June 2020 worth $226.82m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 20.7% over the previous month and a drop of 17.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $276.07m.

India held a 2.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.07bn in June 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 32 deals during June 2020, marking a decrease of 28.9% over the previous month and a drop of 18% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in June 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 90.6% of the overall value during June 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $205.4m, against the overall value of $226.82m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of June 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Charles River Ventures, Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners’ $150m venture financing of Postdot Technologies

2) The $20m venture financing of MediBuddy DocsApp by Bessemer Venture Partners, Beyond Next Ventures, Fusion Capital, Milliways Ventures, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital and Rebright Partners

3) Bob Ward, Charles Goldman, Nexus Venture Partners, Richard Galanti, Sri Viswanath, Tony Thomas and W250 Venture Fund’s $18m venture financing of Paanini

4) The $11.4m venture financing of Service Lee Technologies by Blume Ventures and Iron Pillar Fund I

5) Chiratae Ventures, JSW Ventures and Kalaari Capital Advisors’ venture financing of HealthPlix Technologies for $6m.

