Total technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020 worth $186.04m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 15.7% over the previous month and a drop of 31.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $270.4m.

India held a 2.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9bn in May 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 44 deals during May 2020, marking a decrease of 6.4% over the previous month and a rise of 15.8% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 52.8% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $98.2m, against the overall value of $186.04m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Group, DST Global, Falcon Edge Capital, GGV Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, Kunal Bahl, Kunal Shah, Rocketship.vc, Rohit Bahl, RTP Global, Sequoia India, Tencent Holdings and Unilever Ventures’ $60m venture financing of Khatabook

2) The $13m venture financing of Shiprocket by Bertelsmann India Investments, InnoVen Capital India and Tribe Capital

3) Aditya Shukla, Anand Chandrasekaran, Arpan Sheth, Blume Ventures, GREE Ventures, RTP Global, Surge Ventures and Spiral Ventures’ $9.8m venture financing of Epsilon Eduventures

4) The $9.5m venture financing of Phasorz Technologies by Bessemer Venture Partners India, Fusion Capital Partners, Milliways Ventures and Rebright Partners

5) GROW Singapore, Nexus Venture Partners, Omnivore Partners, Saama Capital India Advisors and SVG Ventures THRIVE (USA)’s venture financing of Intello Labs for $5.9m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

