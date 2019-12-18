Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019 worth $228.5m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_11_2019_technology_India_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 61.2% over the previous month and a drop of 41.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $390.48m.

India held a 1.8% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $12.88bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 33 deals during November 2019, marking a decrease of 10.8% over the previous month and a drop of 15.4% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 81.3% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $185.68m, against the overall value of $228.5m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, CapitalG, GV Management Co and Sequoia Capital India’s $150m venture financing of Freshworks Technologies

2) The $11.87m venture financing of Expedient Healthcare Marketing by DG Daiwa Ventures, DG Incubation, Kotak Private Equity Group, Mistletoe, Tokio Marine HCC and Trifecta Capital Advisors

3) Chiratae Ventures, SAIF Partners and Venture Highway’s $9m venture financing of Blitzscale Technology Solutions

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $7.82m venture financing of Zinka Logistics Solutions by Trifecta Capital Advisors

5) Times Internet’s venture financing of Grade Stack Learning for $7m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.