Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019 worth $588.16m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 109.3% over the previous month and a rise of 64% when compared with the last 12-month average of $358.75m.

India held a 5.3% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.17bn in October 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 37 deals during October 2019, marking a decrease of 7.5% over the previous month and a drop of 2.6% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 90.3% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $531.1m, against the overall value of $588.16m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Citi Ventures, DST Global, Footpath Ventures, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, Lightspeed Management Company and Tencent Holdings’ $285m venture financing of Udaan.com

2) The $148.26m venture financing of Bulbulshop Shopping Network by CDH Investments Fund Management, Leo Capital and Sequoia Capital China

3) JS Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Tencent Holdings and Tiger Global Management’s $56m venture financing of myGate

4) The $21.84m venture financing of Balance Hero by D3 Jubilee, HB Investment, IBK Capital-Q Capital Partners, Imm Investment, NH Investment & Securities, SB Pan-Asia Fund and Shinhan Capital

5) AGTech Holdings and One97 Communications’ venture financing of Gamepind Entertainment for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

