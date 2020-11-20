Total technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020 worth $124.9m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 86.6% over the previous month and a drop of 61.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $321.51m.

India held a 1.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.22bn in October 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 50 deals during October 2020, marking a decrease of 26.5% over the previous month and a rise of 16.3% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 39.2% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $48.99m, against the overall value of $124.9m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Base Partners, Hummingbird Ventures, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global Management’s $15m venture financing of Abstrakt Video

2) The $11m venture financing of Jumbotail Technologies by Heron Rock Capital, Jumbofund1, Nexus Venture Partners, Pimpernel Holdings, Reaction Fund and Siddhi Capital

3) 3ONE4 Capital Advisors, Unitus Ventures and VH Capital’s $9.99m venture financing of Betterplace Safety Solutions and Junglee Ventures

4) The $7m venture financing of Avataar.Me by Sequoia Capital India

5) Appyhigh Technology, Haresh Chawla, Kunal Shah, Lightspeed India Partners, Matrix Partners India, Sprout Investments, Venture Catalysts and Weekend Fund’s venture financing of Growthpond TechnologyLtd for $6m.

