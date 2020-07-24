Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020 worth $673.69m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 41.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $809.65m.

India held a 2.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $27.54bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 124 deals during Q2 2020, marking a rise of 11.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 5.1% over the last four-quarter average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 52.6% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $354m, against the overall value of $673.69m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Charles River Ventures, Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners’ $150m venture financing of Postdot Technologies

2) The $100m venture financing of Think and Learn by Bond Capital Management

3) B Capital Group, DST Global, Falcon Edge Capital, GGV Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, Kunal Bahl, Kunal Shah, Rocketship.vc, Rohit Bahl, RTP Global, Sequoia India, Tencent Holdings and Unilever Ventures’ $60m venture financing of Khatabook

4) The $24m venture financing of RoboticWares by Eight Roads Ventures, Honeywell Ventures Capital, M12 and SAIF Partners

5) Bessemer Venture Partners, Beyond Next Ventures, Fusion Capital, Milliways Ventures, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital and Rebright Partners’ venture financing of MediBuddy DocsApp for $20m.

