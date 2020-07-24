Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020 worth $673.69m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 41.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 16.7% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $809.65m.
India held a 2.5% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $27.54bn in Q2 2020.
In terms of deal activity, India recorded 124 deals during Q2 2020, marking a rise of 11.7% over the previous quarter and a rise of 5.1% over the last four-quarter average.
India technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 52.6% of the overall value during Q2 2020.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $354m, against the overall value of $673.69m recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Charles River Ventures, Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners’ $150m venture financing of Postdot Technologies
2) The $100m venture financing of Think and Learn by Bond Capital Management
3) B Capital Group, DST Global, Falcon Edge Capital, GGV Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, Kunal Bahl, Kunal Shah, Rocketship.vc, Rohit Bahl, RTP Global, Sequoia India, Tencent Holdings and Unilever Ventures’ $60m venture financing of Khatabook
The State of Technology This Week
4) The $24m venture financing of RoboticWares by Eight Roads Ventures, Honeywell Ventures Capital, M12 and SAIF Partners
5) Bessemer Venture Partners, Beyond Next Ventures, Fusion Capital, Milliways Ventures, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital and Rebright Partners’ venture financing of MediBuddy DocsApp for $20m.
Verdict deals analysis methodology
This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.
GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.
More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.