Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020 worth $1.57bn were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_3_2020_technology_India_venture financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 133.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 85.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $852.78m.

India held a 5.3% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $29.79bn in Q3 2020.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 159 deals during Q3 2020, marking a rise of 25.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 32.5% over the last four-quarter average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 57% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $897m, against the overall value of $1.57bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, BlackRock, General Atlantic, Owl Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $300m venture financing of Think and Learn

2) The $225m venture financing of Dream Sports by ChrysCapital Management, Footpath Ventures, Tiger Global Management and TPG Tech Adjacencies

3) Blume Ventures, Facebook, General Atlantic, Nexus Partners, Sequoia Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $150m venture financing of Sorting Hat Technologies

4) The $122m venture financing of Think and Learn by DST Global

5) Coatue Management’s venture financing of Vedantu Innovations for $100m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.