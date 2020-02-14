Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019 worth $1.04bn were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 3.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 4.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.09bn.

India held a 3.02% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $34.43bn in Q4 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 112 deals during Q4 2019, marking a drop of 6.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 5.1% over the last four-quarter average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 68.2% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $709.26m, against the overall value of $1.04bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Citi Ventures, DST Global, Footpath Ventures, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, Lightspeed Management Company and Tencent Holdings’ $285m venture financing of Udaan.com

2) The $150m venture financing of Freshworks Technologies by Accel, CapitalG, GV Management Co and Sequoia Capital India

3) CDH Investments Fund Management, Leo Capital and Sequoia Capital China’s $148.26m venture financing of Bulbulshop Shopping Network

4) The $70m venture financing of CarDekho by Autohome, Hillhouse Capital Group, Ping An Global Voyager Fund and Sequoia Capital Operations

5) JS Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Tencent Holdings and Tiger Global Management’s venture financing of myGate for $56m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.