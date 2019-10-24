Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019 worth $281.02m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_9_2019_technology_India_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 46.4% over the previous month and a drop of 33.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $419.79m.

India held a 2.6% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10.89bn in September 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 39 deals during September 2019, marking a decrease of 4.9% over the previous month and a rise of 2.6% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 82.6% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $232m, against the overall value of $281.02m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lightspeed India Partners and Tiger Global Management’s $67m venture financing of Psi Phi Global Solutions(OKCredit)

2) The $50m venture financing of Yellow Drive Technologies by Accel, Fundamentum and SAIF Partners India

3) 3L Capital, Google, Lightbox Ventures, STIC Investments and STIC Ventures’ $45m venture financing of Dunzo Digital

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $45m venture financing of Glance by Mithril Capital Management

5) Aditya Agarwal, Akshay Kothari, Amrish Rau, Anand Chandrasekharan, Deep Nishar, DST Global, GGV Capital, Gokul Rajaram, Jitendra Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Kunal Shah, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital India, Sriram Krishnan, Tencent Holdings and Y Combinator Management’s venture financing of Khatabook for $25m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.