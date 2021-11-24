India’s technology industry registered a 10.2% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.38% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 58.8% share in October 2021, recording a decrease of 3.76% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.71% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 85.45% in October 2021, registering an 18.2% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.57% share, a decrease of 18.96% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.76%, registering a 17.71% decline from September 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 2.63%, down 12.07% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 22.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 8,941 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a rise of 5.5% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 3,088 jobs and a 56.59% drop. International Business Machines with 1,582 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,071 jobs, recorded a 17.88% growth and a 16.07% decrease, respectively, while Oracle recorded a decline of 60.99% with 483 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 43.92%, down by 14.29% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 31.5% share, registered a decline of 37.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 24.13% share, up 18.63% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 31.88%.