India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.8% in November 2022

India’s technology industry registered an 8.8% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.38% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 41.22% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 1.49% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.04% in November 2022, registering a 0.12% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.36% share, an increase of 1.2% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.82%, registering a 2% decline from October 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.09%, up 31.62% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.58% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Accenture posted 3,138 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 13.86% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 580 jobs and a 3.39% growth. Wipro with 457 IT jobs and Oracle with 382 jobs, recorded a 9.07% growth and a 49.8% growth, respectively, while CGI Group recorded an increase of 75% with 287 job postings during November 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 51.84%, up by 10.08% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 42.19% share, registered a decline of 9.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.54% share, down 10.65% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.44%, recording a month-on-month increase of 19.39%.