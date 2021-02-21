India’s technology industry saw a drop of 30.88% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Altimeter Capital Management, DST Global, GGV Capital, Lightspeed Management Company, Moonstone Capital Partners, Octahedron Capital Management and Tencent Holdings’ $280m venture financing of Udaan.com, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 47 deals worth $442.27m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 68 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 34 deals, which accounted for 72.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 25.5% and 2.1% of overall deal activity in the India’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in India’s technology industry with total deals worth $439.95m, followed by M&A deals totalled $2.33m.

India technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 81.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $361m, against the overall value of $442.27m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, DST Global, GGV Capital, Lightspeed Management Company, Moonstone Capital Partners, Octahedron Capital Management and Tencent Holdings’ $280m venture financing of Udaan.com

2) The $30m venture financing of Green AgrevolutionLtd. by AgFunder, FMO, Omnivore Partners, Prosus Ventures and Sequoia Capital India

3) ABC World Asia, Ankur Capital Advisors, CDC Group, IDG Ventures India, Invested Development and Pratithi Investment Trust’s $20m venture financing of CropIn Technology SolutionsLtd

4) The $16m venture financing deal with NovoCura Tech Health Services by Alteria Capital Advisors, Beenext, Heritas Capital Management, SBI Investment, SBI Ven Capital and Y’S Investment

5) Lightspeed India Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Sequoia Capital India’s venture financing with Darwinbox Digital Solutions for $15m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.