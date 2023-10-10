The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by increasing demand for seamless connectivity in an interconnected world, with applications ranging from Internet of Things (IoT) devices to augmented reality experiences, and growing importance of technologies such as advanced modulation schemes, massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO), and beamforming techniques, all of which work together to optimize data transmission and reception in densely populated wireless environments. In the last three years alone, there have been over 4.1 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on 5G in technology: concurrent wireless communication. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 1.5 million patents to analyze innovation intensity for the technology industry, there are 190+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Concurrent wireless communication is a key innovation area in 5G

Concurrent wireless communication entails utilizing wireless technologies like Bluetooth to establish simultaneous connections between multiple devices. It also incorporates energy-efficient strategies to extend the battery life of earphones and minimize power usage in electronic devices. These strategies encompass techniques for seamless audio service switching between devices, protocols for data exchange, and procedures for role-switching in wireless headsets.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of concurrent wireless communication.

Key players in concurrent wireless communication – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to concurrent wireless communication

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in concurrent wireless communication, Apple is one of the leading patents filers. The company’s patent focuses on the in-ear listening device comprises of housing with a speaker section and an extended tube, an audio opening in the speaker section, a speaker within the speaker section aligned to emit sound through the audio opening, a microphone opening in the extended tube, a microphone within the tube for receiving sound through the opening, a rechargeable battery, and a wireless antenna. It also includes wireless components for transmitting and receiving radio frequency signals, a touch-sensitive control on the housing for managing earbud functions, and battery charging circuitry within the housing to charge the rechargeable battery when connected to an external power source. Other prominent patent filers in the space include Bragi and Qualcomm.

In terms of application diversity, Silicon Laboratories leads the pack, while Finewell and ROHM stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Apple held the top position, followed by Finewell and Xiaomi.

Concurrent wireless communication in 5G technology is paramount for enabling seamless connectivity between multiple devices, allowing them to exchange data and function harmoniously in real-time. This capability empowers a diverse range of applications, from IoT ecosystems to immersive multimedia experiences.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData's latest thematic research report on 5G.

