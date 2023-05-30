The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, and mobility, and growing importance of technologies such as hypervisor software, management consoles, and monitoring and performance analysis tools. These technologies collectively facilitate the management, administration, and optimisation of hypervisors and virtualised environments. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Hypervisor management.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network, fog computing and centralised telemetry system which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Hypervisor management is a key innovation area in cloud

Hypervisor management involves overseeing and regulating the fundamental hardware and software components of a virtualisation platform. It encompasses activities like the establishment and removal of virtual machines, allocation of resources, and administration of networks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 420+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of hypervisor management.

Key players in hypervisor management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to hypervisor management

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

International Business Machines (IBM) is one of the leading patent filers in hypervisor management. The company’s patents are aimed at software provisioning in a computer system comprising client devices connected via a communication network to a computing infrastructure.

The computing infrastructure is operable for providing, upon a user's request, a software application package to an already running machine. The software provisioning system is configured to retrieve session information about a user logged in to the computing infrastructure via a client device, thereby creating a session, determining a list of software application packages that the user is entitled to request to be provided to the running machine so that the user is able to use a software application contained in the software application packages and calculate software application usage information from the session information and the list of software application packages.

Other prominent patent filers in the hypervisor management space include Huawei and Desktone.

By geographic reach, Turner William leads the pack, followed by Kyndi and AVL List. In terms of application diversity, Motorola Solutions holds the top position, followed by Bright Data and Greeneden US.

Hypervisor management provides efficient resource utilisation, scalability, cost savings, simplified infrastructure management, increased system availability, improved security, streamlined backup and recovery, enhanced performance monitoring, simplified software deployment and testing, and centralised management and control. These advantages contribute to enhanced productivity, agility, and reliability in virtualised environments.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.