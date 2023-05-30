The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the need for stronger and more comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and attacks, as well as growing importance of technologies such as practical Byzantine fault tolerance (PBFT), federated Byzantine agreement (FBA), Byzantine fault-tolerant replication (BFT-R), and practical Byzantine fault tolerant with state machine replication (PBFT-SMR). These technologies and consensus algorithms contribute to the development of Byzantine fault-tolerant blockchains, ensuring the system’s resilience against malicious or faulty behaviour. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Byzantine fault tolerant blockchain.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security, multimedia signal encryption and biometric authentication, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Byzantine fault tolerant blockchain is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Byzantine fault-tolerant blockchain refers to a form of distributed ledger technology capable of establishing consensus in the face of malicious participants. Its name is derived from the Byzantine Generals Problem, an influential computer science problem initially outlined in 1982. By employing consensus algorithms, this technology guarantees the prevention of disruptions caused by malicious actors, thus ensuring the successful attainment of consensus within the system.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of byzantine fault tolerant blockchain.

Key players in byzantine fault tolerant blockchain – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to byzantine fault tolerant blockchain

SoftBank Group is one of the leading patent filers in byzantine fault tolerant blockchain. The company’s patents are aimed at implementations of the present specification including a computer-implemented method for achieving a consensus among several network nodes of a blockchain network. The blockchain network includes a primary node and one or more backup nodes.

The method includes receiving a transaction request by the primary node, sending several first messages to the backup nodes by the primary node, receiving second messages from the backup nodes by the primary node, reconstructing the transaction request based on data in the second messages by the primary node, sending a third message to the backup nodes by the primary node, and executing the transaction request in response to receiving a predetermined number of third messages.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include International Business Machines (IBM) and Tencent.

In terms of geographic reach, SICPA leads the pack, followed by Everseen and Furukawa. In terms of application diversity, Vanguard Group holds the top position, followed by SICPA and nChain.

Byzantine fault-tolerant blockchain provides a robust and secure consensus mechanism even in the presence of malicious actors. It safeguards against various attack vectors, including node failures, network partitions, and intentional malicious behaviour, thereby maintaining the integrity of the blockchain network.

