The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, the need for robust authentication methods, and the rising adoption of remote work and digital transactions, as well as growing importance of technologies such as machine learning algorithms, behavioural biometrics, and advanced data analytics techniques. These technologies enable accurate identification and verification of users based on their unique typing patterns, enhancing cybersecurity measures, and safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorised access. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cybersecurity: Keystroke analysis.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, byzantine fault tolerant blockchain, secure multi-party computing, and decentralised identity framework are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Secure hash algorithms (SHA), zero knowledge proof, and private blockchains are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are firmware security and multimedia signal encryption, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cybersecurity in the technology industry

Keystroke analysis is a key innovation area in cybersecurity

Keystroke analysis is an authentication method that captures and analyses an individual's typing speed and rhythm as a form of biometric identification. It serves to verify and authenticate users by examining the specific pattern of their keystrokes.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 810+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of keystroke analysis.

Key players in keystroke analysis – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to keystroke analysis

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Sony Group is a leading patent filer in keystroke analysis. The company’s patents are aimed at describing a display control device including an action information acquisition unit that acquires, at an action position of one actor, action information regarding a past action of another actor.

The device also includes an object generation unit that generates a virtual object for virtually indicating a position of the other actor during an action of the one actor based on the acquired action information, and a display control unit that causes a display unit displaying a surrounding scene to superimpose and display the generated virtual object during the action of the one actor.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microsoft and Samsung Group.

By geographic reach, Guardhat leads the pack, followed by Anki and TimePlay. In terms of application diversity, Arspectra holds the top position, followed by EnvisionBody and Becton Dickinson.

Keystroke analysis has revolutionised the field of authentication and identity verification. By analysing an individual's unique typing patterns and rhythms, keystroke analysis provides an additional layer of security in detecting and preventing unauthorised access. This innovative approach has enhanced cybersecurity measures by enabling accurate user identification and authentication, mitigating the risks of identity theft and fraudulent activities.

To further understand how cybersecurity is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cybersecurity – Thematic Research.