The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-definition content and multimedia streaming, the need for simplified and convenient connectivity solutions, and the rising adoption of advanced display technologies. The growing importance of high-speed digital data transmission, audio/video codecs, and encryption protocols for secure content transmission technologies is further driving innovation in the technology industry. Advancements in HDMI versions and specifications, such as HDMI 2.1 with support for higher resolutions, refresh rates, and enhanced audio formats, contribute to the continuous development and adoption of HDMI protocol interfaces. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: HDMI protocol interfaces.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

HDMI protocol interfaces is a key innovation area in technology

HDMI protocol interfaces encompass the established technical standards employed to transmit both audio and video data through a single cable. The HDMI Forum, a consortium of companies, oversees the management and specification of HDMI products and technologies. The latest iteration of the HDMI protocol is referred to as HDMI 2.1, boasting a remarkable data rate capability of up to 48 Gbps.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of HDMI protocol interfaces.

Key players in HDMI protocol interfaces – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to HDMI protocol interfaces

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Sony Group is a leading patent filer in HDMI protocol interfaces. One of the company’s patents describes an electronic apparatus that includes a receptacle for connecting to a cable plug, allowing the electronic apparatus to be connected to an external device. The receptacle has two power supply terminals: a first terminal with a certain current capacity and a second terminal with a higher current capacity. The first terminal is positioned on a flat plate's surface, extending in the direction of plug insertion, while the second terminal is located on the flat plate's end surface and has a wider width than the first terminal.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung Group and Apple.

By geographic reach, Koninklijke Philips leads the pack, followed by Dst Innovations and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. In terms of application diversity, Xperi holds the top position, followed by Maxell and Dst Innovations.

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) protocol interfaces are widely used for the transmission of high-quality audio and video signals between devices. These interfaces provide a seamless and standardised connection method for various consumer electronics, including televisions, monitors, gaming consoles, and streaming devices.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.