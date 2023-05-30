The technology sector remains a hub of innovative activity, primarily fuelled by the convergence of technological progress, heightened connectivity, and the necessity for companies to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in a swiftly transforming marketplace, as well as growing importance of technologies such as routing algorithms, packet switching, communication protocols, and interconnect technologies. These technologies collectively enable network-on-a-chip architectures to provide efficient and scalable communication within a single chip, facilitating high-performance and energy-efficient systems-on-chip (SoC) designs. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Network-on-a-chip.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software-defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Network-on-a-chip is a key innovation area in IoT

Network-on-a-chip (NoC) is a design methodology for integrated circuits that employs interconnected processing nodes to enable communication among various cores and IP blocks within the chip. It utilises a communication infrastructure comprising routing algorithms, physical interconnects, and dedicated communication protocols to facilitate efficient data exchange between components on the chip.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of network-on-a-chip.

Key players in network-on-a-chip – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to network-on-a-chip

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intel is one of the leading patent filers in network-on-a-chip. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods for providing a network-on-chip (NoC) structure on an integrated circuit for high-speed data passing.

The NoC structure may includes multiple NoC stations with a hard-IP interface having a bidirectional connection to local components of the integrated circuit. The NoC stations may have a soft-IP interface to support the hard-IP interface of the NoC station.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Huawei and Advanced Micro Devices.

By geographic reach, Marvell Technology leads the pack, followed by Cambricon Technologies and Texas Instruments. In terms of application diversity, NEC holds the top position, followed by STMicroelectronics and Qualcomm.

Network-on-a-chip can overcome communication bottlenecks, enhance performance, improve power efficiency, and provide scalability and flexibility in designing complex SoCs. It plays a vital role in enabling the development of advanced and feature-rich electronic systems across various domains, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and high-performance computing.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.