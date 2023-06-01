The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by several factors, including the increasing need for automation, transparency, and efficiency in contract management processes and growing importance of technologies such as blockchain, which provides a decentralized and tamper-proof platform for executing and storing smart contracts, as well as programming languages designed specifically for smart contract development, such as Solidity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Smart contracts.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Smart contracts is a key innovation area in technology

Smart contracts are digital agreements that execute and enforce themselves automatically, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Stored on a blockchain, these contracts ensure secure and transparent transactions between parties. Smart contracts enable the facilitation, verification, and enforcement of various agreements, ranging from financial transactions to property transfers and more, with increased efficiency and reliability.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 170+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart contracts.

Key players in smart contracts – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart contracts

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

SoftBank Group is a leading patent filer in smart contracts. One of the company’s patents describes disclosure introducing techniques for enhancing security in blockchain networks. In these techniques, a node submits a linking request to join a blockchain network, accompanied by a digital code. Consensus verification messages from other blockchain nodes are received to assess the approval or denial of the linking request. Based on these messages, a consensus verification result is determined. If the request is approved, the node's digital code is stored as a digital certificate in the blockchain network.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Tencent.

By geographic reach, Cryptomathic leads the pack, followed by nChain Holdings and Quantropi. In terms of application diversity, Polarcus holds the top position, followed by Pierce Aerospace and Winbond Electronics.

Technology innovation in smart contracts has revolutionized the way businesses establish and enforce agreements in various industries. These technologies enable secure, efficient, and immutable contract execution, streamlining business processes and lower costs that accompany traditional contracts.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.