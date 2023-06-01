The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by several factors, including the increasing need for automation, transparency, and efficiency in contract management processes and growing importance of technologies such as blockchain, which provides a decentralized and tamper-proof platform for executing and storing smart contracts, as well as programming languages designed specifically for smart contract development, such as Solidity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Smart contracts.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Technology Innovation: Smart contracts

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry                       

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Smart contracts is a key innovation area in technology

Smart contracts are digital agreements that execute and enforce themselves automatically, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Stored on a blockchain, these contracts ensure secure and transparent transactions between parties. Smart contracts enable the facilitation, verification, and enforcement of various agreements, ranging from financial transactions to property transfers and more, with increased efficiency and reliability.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 170+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart contracts.

Key players in smart contracts – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart contracts

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
SoftBank Group 425 Unlock company profile
Intel 190 Unlock company profile
Tencent 181 Unlock company profile
nChain 147 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 121 Unlock company profile
Ping An Insurance 117 Unlock company profile
State Grid 86 Unlock company profile
Visa 76 Unlock company profile
Baidu 62 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 60 Unlock company profile
Mastercard 60 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 54 Unlock company profile
Siemens 53 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 52 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 46 Unlock company profile
Micron Technology 44 Unlock company profile
Coinplug 40 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 39 Unlock company profile
China Investment 38 Unlock company profile
NEC 35 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 35 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 31 Unlock company profile
China Southern Power Grid 29 Unlock company profile
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 29 Unlock company profile
Shenzhen Qianhai We Bank 28 Unlock company profile
Thales 28 Unlock company profile
Overstock.com 27 Unlock company profile
Pure Storage 27 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 26 Unlock company profile
Zhejiang Shuqin Technology 25 Unlock company profile
Inspur Electronic Information Industry 25 Unlock company profile
Civic Technologies 25 Unlock company profile
Xi'An Keruisheng Innovative Technology 24 Unlock company profile
Hangzhou Qulian Technology 23 Unlock company profile
China United Network Communications 23 Unlock company profile
Security First 23 Unlock company profile
Microchip Technology 23 Unlock company profile
Nokia 21 Unlock company profile
State Grid Information and Telecommunication 20 Unlock company profile
STMicroelectronics 20 Unlock company profile
THOMSON LICENSING 20 Unlock company profile
Capital One Financial 19 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 19 Unlock company profile
JD.com 18 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 18 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 17 Unlock company profile
Bundesdruckerei 16 Unlock company profile
China Tower 15 Unlock company profile
Digital Asset 15 Unlock company profile
Boeing 14 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

SoftBank Group is a leading patent filer in smart contracts. One of the company’s patents describes disclosure introducing techniques for enhancing security in blockchain networks. In these techniques, a node submits a linking request to join a blockchain network, accompanied by a digital code. Consensus verification messages from other blockchain nodes are received to assess the approval or denial of the linking request. Based on these messages, a consensus verification result is determined. If the request is approved, the node's digital code is stored as a digital certificate in the blockchain network.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Intel and Tencent.    

By geographic reach, Cryptomathic leads the pack, followed by nChain Holdings and Quantropi. In terms of application diversity, Polarcus holds the top position, followed by Pierce Aerospace and Winbond Electronics.    

Technology innovation in smart contracts has revolutionized the way businesses establish and enforce agreements in various industries. These technologies enable secure, efficient, and immutable contract execution, streamlining business processes and lower costs that accompany traditional contracts.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.