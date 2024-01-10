Intel has announced plans to acquire Silicon Mobility, a French startup focused on fabless automotive chips and software.
Revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, through the acquisition Intel aims to extend its AI everywhere strategy into the automotive industry.
Silicon Mobility specialises in designing, developing and deploying electric vehicle (EV) energy management system-on-chips (SoCs).
Intel said that Silicon Mobility’s SoCs feature accelerators that are specifically designed for optimised energy delivery.
These chips are co-engineered with advanced software algorithms, yielding substantial improvements in vehicle energy efficiency, it added.
Intel’s acquisition of Silicon Mobility’s technology portfolio is expected to enhance the company’s capabilities in intelligent and programmable power devices for vehicles.
In a parallel announcement at CES 2024, Intel unveiled a new family of artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced SDV SoCs.
These chips are designed to meet the industry’s pressing need for scalable power and performance, featuring AI acceleration capabilities derived from Intel’s AI PC roadmap.
The new SoCs are engineered to support the most sought-after in-vehicle AI applications, including driver and passenger monitoring systems.
During a demonstration at CES, Intel showcased 12 advanced workloads operating across various operating systems.
These workloads included generative AI, electronic mirrors, high-definition video calling, and PC games, highlighting the SoCs’ ability to handle mixed critical use cases.
Chinese carmaker Zeekr brand has been confirmed as the first original equipment manufacturer to integrate Intel’s newly introduced family of SDV SoCs into their vehicles.
Intel Automotive vice president and general manager Jack Weast said: “The acquisition of Silicon Mobility aligns with our sustainability goals while addressing a critical energy management need for the industry.
“Intel’s AI-enhanced SDV SoCs combine the best of AI PC and Intel data centre technologies necessary to support a true software-defined vehicle architecture.”
