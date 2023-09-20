Intel is set to release its “Meteor Lake” chip in December Credit: Shutterstock/Tada Images

A new Intel chip will be able to run a generative AI chatbot on a laptop or PC without the need for an internet connection, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new chip, which is set to release in December, will let businesses and consumers use applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT without sending any sensitive data from their computer.

Nvidia is currently dominating the market share of powerful chips that are used in training AI systems, making it difficult for companies like Intel, which were once market leaders to remain competitive.

Intel hopes to regain market share with its announcements of AI PCs and laptops, a market not currently being dominated by a single company.



At a developer conference in Silicon Valley on Tuesday, Intel demonstrated how its “Meteor Lake” chip could generate a Taylor Swift-styled song without the need for external cloud data centres.

“For the past 15 years, the dominant developer model has been cloud native,” Intel’s chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said.

“We believe that the next decade or two of development isn’t cloud native, its edge native.”



This is made possible through AI processing features built into the upcoming “Meteor Lake” chip, which will work alongside new software Intel is releasing.



“We see the AI PC as a sea change moment in tech innovation,” Gelsinger said.

Intel still committed to AI training

However, Intel is still determined to compete with NVIDIA when it comes to AI training with the release of the “world’s largest AI supercomputer in Europe,” according to Gelsinger.

Intel has teamed up with Stability AI, the AI team which built the Stable Diffusion image generation model, to create one of the “top 15 AI supercomputers in the world”.

The supercomputer will reportedly be running a mix of Xeon processors and 4,000 Guadi2 AI accelerators. The Guadi2 chips were acquired by Intel in 2020 for $2bn and were recorded as being twice as powerful as Nvidia’s popular A100 chip.

Intel also claimed it was on track to return to the top spot of chip manufacturing, a place which got taken over by Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

The company’s chip manufacturing technology will be able to rival the best from TSMC, Intel said.