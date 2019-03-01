GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

With 15.5 million mobile subscriptions, Ecuador accounted for 2.2% of Latin America’s total mobile subscriptions in 2018, according to a 41-page country intelligence report by GlobalData.

Over the next five years, mobile operators in Ecuador will add a combined 2 million subscriptions, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones and gradual expansion of wireless connectivity across the country.

Ecuador mobile coverage and subscriptions

According to estimates, this will take the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 17.5 million by the end of 2023.

4G accounted for 37% of total mobile subscriptions in 2018 and will surpass 3G as the leading mobile technology in 2019, the GlobalData report said.

4G’s share of total mobile subscriptions will grow to 76% by 2023, supported by ongoing long-term evolution (LTE) and LTE-A network expansions to underserved areas by mobile network operators.

For example, Claro launched LTE-Advance services in April 2018, which offers up to 50% higher browsing speed than 4G LTE for services such as online games and streaming videos.

The network is initially available for users in Ambato, Babahoyo, Quito, Guayaquil, Machala, Ibarra and Quevedo.

GlobalData expects 5G commercial launch in 2022.

