Underwater drones will see increased investment going forward, according to GlobalData Photo credit: Kryvenok Anastasiia via Shutterstock

A rapid rise in patents filed for underwater drones since 2015 reflects accelerating investment in underwater capabilities, according to research and analysis firm GlobalData.

Underwater drones are used in military, environmental, and infrastructure applications with investment said to be driving innovation in endurance, navigation, and data collection for military and commercial uses.

According to GlobalData’s proprietary technology innovation intelligence tool Technology Foresights, 157 patents were filed for underwater drones between 2015 and 2023. According to the analyst, there are a total of 181 filed to date, and 33 of these were filed in 2023.

Rahul Kumar Singh, senior analyst of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, noted that the underwater drone market is attracting new companies and substantial investments, signalling rapid growth potential.

“These drones are increasingly vital for military operations, environmental surveillance, and inspecting underwater structures, driving ongoing innovation. Advanced technologies such as autonomous navigation systems allow drones to independently traverse complex underwater environments, while real-time data processing provides instant environmental insights,” said Singh.

Additionally, Singh notes that sophisticated biofouling detection systems are crucial for safeguarding marine infrastructure health.

GlobalData’s Deals Database indicates a clear trend towards underwater environments becoming as strategically important as their terrestrial counterparts.

Terradepth, a US-based ocean data-as-a-service company, has successfully raised $28 million to develop its cloud-based, browser-accessible, ocean data management platform Absolute Ocean.

Beijing Haizhou Unmanned Ship Technology is making significant strides with its intelligent unmanned ships. The company’s Pre-Series A financing in March 2024 underlines its dedication to advancing autonomous maritime systems.

Expanding the global perspective, South Korea’s Kalman received $370,000 in May 2024 from The Invention Lab to enhance its Lobster robot, a critical component in Asia-Pacific’s nuclear plant inspections.

Turkish startup AISField, specialising in underwater drones for energy sector inspections, secured an investment from Tupras Ventures in September 2023, reflecting the increasing reliance on advanced unmanned technologies worldwide.

According to Singh, the increasing focus on underwater drone investments in the context of the US-China tech dynamics highlights the strategic importance of these innovations.

“As global powers race to enhance their underwater capabilities, the surge in funding and technological advancements emphasises the critical role of these drones in military, environmental, and commercial applications,” he said.