Credit: Photon photo via Shutterstock.

Over the last six months there was news on IoT from US and European operators, however; the news centred mainly on PoCs, technology trials, new solution partners, and customer deals that feature other technologies such as private networks that may include IoT elements.

Alliances

Orange Business signed a deal with the King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company to design, build and run a Smart City Platform that will integrate and connect existing digital technologies at Saudi Arabia’s prime business district, KAFD.

Telefónica and MVNO Transatel signed a long-term agreement targeting connectivity solutions for the German market, including the automotive sector. Transatel, a subsidiary of NTT Group, will offer IoT applications for industrial companies via the O2 Telefónica mobile network, including 5G SA.

IoT technology trials and enhancements

Telefónica Tech, Sateliot, and Telefónica Global Solutions successfully established a 5G roaming connection from space, enabling global NB-IoT connectivity through LEO satellite roaming. It will launch commercially in 2024. Telefónica and satellite IoT provider Skylo Technologies announced a similar agreement. Telefónica Tech also opened its new laboratory The ThinX in Madrid, part of the global Innovation and Talent Hub launched in 2021, doubling its capacity to help organizations plan and implement large-scale IoT, Big Data, and blockchain projects. It also signed a collaboration agreement with the Spanish Mobile Robotics Association to create an innovation hub at The ThinX for industrial mobile robotics.

T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier have completed successful testing of 5G Standalone (5G SA) roaming, leveraging Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) to complete the world’s first hosted SEPP 5G SA roaming with T-Mobile US and Sunrise and a direct SEPP to SEPP interconnect with AIS Thailand. They note that SA roaming is crucial for supporting massive and real-time IoT deployments and critical IoT applications.

Verizon and public safety technology provider Axon showcased Verizon’s ability to deliver end-to-end, dynamic network resource provisioning and performance optimization on a 5G network to enhance situational awareness for public safety personnel, over a network slice in a commercial 5G environment. This capability will offer service agility, flexibility, and automated scalability for use cases including massive numbers of IoT devices that use few network resources. Verizon Business, IT system developer GELSEN-NET and IT solutions provider K-TEL also launched the Digital Hub Ruhr in Germany, the latest innovation hub in a growing global network of spaces dedicated to 5G, MEC, IoT and other connected technologies. Verizon, Ericsson and MediaTek completed advanced trials of RedCap, a 5G low-cost, low-power technology . Successful completion of data and VoNR (voice over new radio) sessions over Verizon’s 5G network using Ericsson’s RedCap compatible software (NR light functionality) and MediTek’s RedCap testing platform paves the way for new lower-complexity and lower-cost NR devices.

AT&T announced it is unlocking network services for new connectivity experiences by embedding capabilities exposed through APIs to businesses and developers. AT&T noted that APIs are at work in its network to provision its connected car and IoT subscribers and enable services for them. AT&T Labs also made a successful 5G RedCap data connection in the U.S., paving the way for next generation 5G IoT devicessuch as smart security cameras and alarms, voice-activated sound systems, and connected appliances. With its 5G SA expansion and advanced network services including 5G for connected car, AT&T further notes that it will eventually be able to define an auto-grade slice of the network to prioritize safety and mission critical functions of the car, separate from connectivity used for in-car infotainment.

New IoT services

Deutsche Telekom IoT unveiled a new IoT Store for packaged devices and services. It also showcased a heavy rainfall early warning system for local governments enabled by its connectivity and software specialist Spekter’s solution.

Verizon Business introduced a Global IoT eSIM solution called Global IoT Orchestration, with network-operator partners. With Global IoT Orchestration, devices operating internationally can connect via an eSIM profile from an international carrier partner and operate like a network subscriber in that region. Bell Canada and Telenor Connexion were announced as Verizon’s first international Mobile Network Operator (MNO) partners.

Vodafone demonstrated technology to make driving vehicles in a convoy much safer, even driverless ones. A new feature added to its Safer Transport for Europe Platform, will enable vehicles to be driven remotely while supporting cooperative platooning over cellular communications to regulate the space and speed between vehicles to reduce collusions and traffic jams, as well as save fuel.

Customer PoCs and wins



Deutsche Telekom and Kärcher integrated 4G IoT connectivity into autonomous cleaning robots with DT SIMs built into a wireless module during production. Kärcher uses the LTE network to transmit machine operating data to the cloud for digital fleet management. The wireless solution can be retrofitted into other Kärcher cleaning machines.

T-Mobile andThe US Department of Natural Resources is using AI technology that provides intelligence to attack wildfires as soon as they start. Technology and cameras from Pano AI leveraging the T-Mobile 5G network have enabled early detection and monitoring with rich data on wildfires as they emerge. T-Mobile and Bradley University will also utilize a 5G Hybrid Mobile Network as part of a mission to deliver innovative learning experiences for students and improve operational efficiencies through Bradley’s Digitally Connected Campus initiative. T-Mobile andthe City of Bellevue, Washington also launched a project that uses network-based C-V2X technology and T-Mobile 5G to provide near real-time communications between cars, traffic infrastructure and road users.

Vodafone’s Pairpoint (originally Digital Asset Broker) demonstrated a PoC with Sumitomo Corporation, Chainlink Labs and InnoWave to address challenges in the global trade ecosystem. The companies will provide security and interoperability across IoT devices at the edge of a network. Together with Snam, Europe’s leader in natural gas, Vodafone is also deploying a hybrid 5G private network, bringing connectivity to 23 plants. IoT use cases may include leak detectors, meters to collect local data, anti-intrusion security sensors, vehicle management, and AR/VR solutions for training. Vodafone Business is also working with Dinamica Generale, a leader in precision agriculture and biomedical applications, to connect sensors in animal feeding, agricultural applications and livestock weighing systems.