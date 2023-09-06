Close-up hand use phone in office place. blackzheep/ Shutterstock.

China has banned government officials from using Apple‘s iPhones and other foreign-owned brands at work, the WSJ reported on Wednesday. The other phone makers remain unnamed.

Data from research firm Statistica shows that around 17.8% of Apple’s revenue in Q2 2023 came from China.

The decision comes amid escalating tensions between the US and China over data security concerns.

The US ceased granting export licenses for China’s Huawei in January, following its addition to the US’ Entity List in 2019- a list of foreign enterprises that pose national security risks and are subject to export restrictions.

TikTok has also faced many bans owing to national security concerns and its ownership by the Chinese company ByteDance.

As of June 2023, federal and state employees in 34 states are barred from accessing the app on government devices.

In May 2023, Montana became the first state to ban TikTok on all personal devices, though this will not take effect until January 1, 2024, and is currently being challenged in court.

Last week (31 August), the US redoubled its efforts to restrict China’s access to AI chips by expanding its export restrictions of NVIDIA H100 and A100 AI chips to the Middle East in an effort to curb China’s AI expansion.

According to research from GlobalData, China consumes around 40% of semiconductors manufactured globally but is only 12% self-sufficient.

In May, China encouraged state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to do more to attain self-reliance in technology.