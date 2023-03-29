Credit: John Lund / getty images

On 29th March, 2023, Israel launched a military observation satellite, Ofek-13, into space from the Palmachim Airbase in Israel. This new-age tech is the latest development in Israeli assets, providing the military with higher-quality images than ever before.

The satellite successfully entered orbit and completed its planned inspections in preparation for delivering it to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF’s) 9900 Intelligence Unit for operational use.

Commander of Unit 9900, Brig. Gen. Erez Askal says, “This successful launch is an important step for Israel’s defence establishment and Unit 9900 specifically, and positions us as a regional and international space power.”

Israel is one of the few countries globally that use satellites for reconnaissance capabilities.

Improved images will give the IDF Intelligence Unit 9900 better intelligence-gathering potential.

The Ofek 13 has unique radar observation capabilities and enables intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility.

The military satellite technology market continues to grow.

GlobalData’s Thematic Research: Space Systems in Aerospace and Defense (2020) report states: “The commercialisation of space, itself propelled by immense economic potential will continue to reduce costs associated with launch and operation, and also technological development.”

The GlobalData report continues, “The development of near-peer adversaries such as China and Russia will necessitate investment in defence space systems.”