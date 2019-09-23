Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 9.5% in overall deal activity during August 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 deals worth $1.49bn were announced in August 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 21 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 14 deals which accounted for 60.9% of all deals followed by M&A with nine deals which accounted for 39.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.36bn, while venture financing deals totalled $133.7m.

Israel technology industry deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.4% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.45bn, against the overall value of $1.49bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Salesforce.Com’s $1.35bn acquisition of ClickSoftware Technologies

2) The $27m venture financing of Axonius by Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerge VC, OpenView Venture Partners, Vertex, Western Telematic and YL Ventures GP

3) aMoon Funds, Lightspeed Venture Partners and OrbiMed Israel Partners’ $26m venture financing of MDClone

4) The $25m venture financing of JoyTunes by Insight Venture Partners and Qumra Capital

5) 2BAngels, Detroit Venture Partners, Elysian Park Ventures, Go4it, iAngels Crowd, Intel Capital, ISF Incubator, Maor Investments, NTT Docomo Ventures, O.G. Tech Ventures and WISE Ventures’ venture financing of WSC Sports Technologies for $23m.

