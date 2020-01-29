Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 8.3% in overall deal activity during December 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_12_2019_technology_Israel____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 22 deals worth $2.37bn were announced in December 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 14 deals which accounted for 63.6% of all deals.

Are you happy for law enforcement to use facial recognition? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with six deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 27.3% and 9.1% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $2.08bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $190.71m and $101.95m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.7% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.32bn, against the overall value of $2.37bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intel’s $2bn acquisition of Habana Labs

2) The $181.23m private equity deal with B Communications by David Fuhrer and Searchlight Capital Partners

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) Tenable’s $78m acquisition of Indegy

4) The $32m venture financing of ARBE Robotics by 360 Capital Partners, AI Alliance, Canaan Partners Israel, Catalyst Private Equity Partners (Israel) II, Hanwha Group, iAngels Crowd, O.G. Tech Ventures and SK Telecom

5) Eight Roads Ventures, Intel Capital, Magma Venture Partners and Venture Partners’ venture financing of Workey Employees Recruitments for $25m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.