Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 8.3% in overall deal activity during January 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $970.72m were announced in January 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 12 deals which accounted for 54.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 40.9% and 4.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $632.5m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $213.22m and $125m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 91.5% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $888.5m, against the overall value of $970.72m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Comtech Telecommunications’ $532.5m acquisition of Gilat Satellite Networks

2) The $125m private equity deal with Moon Active by Insight Partners

3) Miniclip’s $100m acquisition of Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.

4) The $100m venture financing of SiSense by Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Clal Tech and Insight Partners

5) Viola Ventures, Claltech, Horizon Capital, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Oryzn Capital, Stripes, Vertex Ventures HC and Vintage Venture Partners’ venture financing of Verbit Software for $31m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

