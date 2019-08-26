Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 4.8% in overall deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $397.75m were announced in July 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 21 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 15 deals which accounted for 68.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with six deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 27.3% and 4.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $337.75m, followed by private equity deals with $60m.

Israel technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.2% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $370.5m, against the overall value of $397.75m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, ION Crossover Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Vintage Investment Partners’ $150m venture financing of monday.com

2) The $135m venture financing of Lightricks by Claltech, Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing group and Insight Partners

3) Amazon Web Services’ $60m acquisition of E8 Storage Systems

4) The $14.5m venture financing of Lightico by Crescendo Ventures Management, Lool Ventures, Mangrove Capital Partners and Spinach Angels

5) Viola Ventures, GF Investments, Harvey Golub and Long Ridge Equity Partners’ venture financing of TradAir for $11m.

