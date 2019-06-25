Israel’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during May 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $463.69m were announced in May 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 22 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 12 deals which accounted for 54.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 40.9% and 4.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $284.79m, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $172.9m and $6m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 70.05% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $324.8m, against the overall value of $463.69m recorded for the month. The top announced Israel technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Proofpoint’s $120m acquisition of Meta Networks.

In second place was the $70m acquisition of Cognigo by NetApp and in third place was Access Industries, Battery Ventures, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management, Greenfield Partners, 83North, Partech Partners, Qumra Capital and TPG Growth’s $60m venture financing of GuardiCore.

The $50m acquisition of Bonobot Technologies by Salesforce.Com and Bright Mountain Media’s acquisition of Slutzky & Winsham for $24.8m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.