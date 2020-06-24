Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 18.2% in overall deal activity during May 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_5_2020_technology_Israel____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 26 deals worth $1.14bn were announced in May 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 22 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 20 deals which accounted for 76.9% of all deals.

Do you see an impact on recruitment in your company due to the Covid-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 19.2% and 3.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $952.93m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $165.9m and $25.6m, respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in May 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 88.1% of the overall value during May 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $1.01bn, against the overall value of $1.14bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of May 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intel’s $900m acquisition of Moovit App Global

2) The $30m asset transaction with Surf Communication Solutions by Lytx

The State of Technology This Week Get the Verdict weekly email

3) Greenspring Associates, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Management Company and TLV Partners’ $30m venture financing of Aqua Security Softwere

4) The $25.6m private equity deal with Magal Security Systems by FIMI Israel Opportunity Five,Partnership and FIMI Opportunity V

5) Teleclal Group’s acquisition of Buyme for $22.93m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.